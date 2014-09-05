Earl is a former UCLA basketball player — and the two met during their college days … before Westbrook signed his $80 MILLION contract extension.

Russell Westbrook and longtime girlfriend Nina Earl made an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

The pair are engaged. Westbrook posted a picture of Nina wearing a ring.

His post said “Nothing even matters..@ninamri3_ forever my lady! LOVE YOU!!!!”

Russell Westbrook Proposed To His Longtime Girlfriend was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: RoDigga Posted September 5, 2014

