Russell Westbrook Proposed To His Longtime Girlfriend

Earl is a former UCLA basketball player — and the two met during their college days … before Westbrook signed his $80 MILLION contract extension.
Russell Westbrook and longtime girlfriend Nina Earl made an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.
The pair are engaged. Westbrook posted a picture of Nina wearing a ring.
His post said “Nothing even matters..@ninamri3_ forever my lady! LOVE YOU!!!!”
