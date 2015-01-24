Eminem Drops Video for “Detroit vs. Everybody” with Royce da 5’9″, Big Sean, Dej Loaf, Trick Trick, and Danny Brown

Eminem dropped the visuals for his new song, “Detroit vs. Everybody,” which features guest appearances by fellow Detroit natives Royce da 5’9”, Big Sean, Danny Brown, Trick Trick, and Dej Loaf.

Bolstered by grainy shots of the Motor City, the track is Em and co’s way to show love to their hometown. Despite its reputation for high poverty and crime rates, Detroit is still a source of pride for those born and raised there, and for those who’ve adopted it as their city. No doubt “Detroit vs. Everybody” will connect with Detroit natives.

