Apple Getting Back In The Display Game, Reportedly Launching 31″ 6K Display In 2019

Apple gracefully bowed out of the display game back in 2016, but now rumors are swirling the company that Jobs built is planning on releasing a 31-inch 6K display with Mini LED-like backlight design this year.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who is usually accurate with his predictions detailed in a research note obtained by MacRumors that tech giant is indeed coming with a new monitor or as he describes it “6k3k” display this year. That is not the only thing the company is cooking up for the new year, a new Mac Pro is rumored to be on the on the way alongside that new display as well.

According to a MacRumors article from 2017, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller hinted that the company was working on a new Mac Pro.

“With regards to the Mac Pro, we are in the process of what we call “completely rethinking the Mac Pro.” We’re working on it. We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.”

“As part of doing a new Mac Pro — it is, by definition, a modular system — we will be doing a pro display as well. Now you won’t see any of those products this year; we’re in the process of that. We think it’s really important to create something great for our pro customers who want a Mac Pro modular system, and that’ll take longer than this year to do.”

Apple is also rumored to be launching AirPods 2 this year as well which means the company is looking to have a healthy 2019.

February 19, 2019

