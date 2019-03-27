Columbus Witnesses 40 Car Break-Ins In One Night!

Hope you got that good good insurance.

Columbus Police have their hands full investigating the dozens of car break-ins just east of Ohio State University.

One scene of the damage occurred on the 200 block of West 9th Avenue. Christina Yamarick said she and her sister were heading out Saturday morning and found their car with the driver’s side window smashed and car ransacked.

“We walked out and we see cops, and everyone is out with their cars, and every window was shattered,” Yamarick told 10TV.

Currently, 40 cars were reported being smashed and grabbed on Friday and Saturday. Police state the crooks didn’t get away with much but a few iPods and sunglasses were reported stolen.

Somewhat good news but the bad news is that the cost to repay the damage will be in the hundreds. Something a lot of the victims, who are college students, do not have money to fix the damages.

Police ask if you have any information or see suspicious people lurking in parking lots to call (614) 645-4545.