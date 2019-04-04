Columbus Clippers opens season tonight at Huntington Park

The Columbus Clippers open up the 2019 season tonight at Huntington Park as they host the Indianapolis Indians.

The Clippers, who finished 45-43 and were a mediocre team overall, return several players from last season’s squad that will be led by a new coaching staff.

New Manager Tony Mansolino takes over after Chris Tremie led the team for a record six consecutive seasons. Mansolino has been a member of the Indians organization since 2011, the last 3 as a manager.

In addition to a new look lineup, the Clippers said they are planning to offer several discount tickets, family-friendly events and a new jersey that will be worn on Fridays.

The Clippers will be called the Valeros each Friday at home games. It is part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion program, which features 72 teams who change their name and logo to connect with the Latin community.

President and General Manager Ken Schnacke says he wants fans to enjoy the baseball game while giving them a fun experience at the ballpark.

On various days, tickets will be discounted for college students, seniors, the military and for families.

“We have traditional family days on Sunday when we allow families to run the bases. We used to only kids run the bases but we had grandmas and grandpas get upset so now we allow anyone to do that,” Schnacke said.

Source 10TV.com

