Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size Customers Diet Bars And People Are Angry

Forever 21 may want to forgo the freebies or find a better curation process. The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their online plus size orders. Yikes. Atkins Diet Bars are used for those on low carb diets that are attempting to lose or maintain weight.

This led to other Twitter users showing their plus size packages accompanied by the Atkins Bar.

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

While Twitter was in an uproar with people angrily tweeting to the brand about their discrimination towards their plus size customers. Personally, it was more questionable to me that the brand would partner with a diet company when they target towards younger children.

While people were insinuating it was targeting towards plus size customers, it seems that it went to many of their consumers.

I ordered smalls and mediums. It isn’t plus size orders they are targeting. Can y’all find something better to do than make up stuff? #forever21 pic.twitter.com/5FjqHysAAf — Maybe Mikell 🧸✂️ (@maybeitsmikell) July 23, 2019

Jezebel reported the story and Forever 21 sent a statement to the media outlet, “From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

What do you think about this? Do you think it was intentional or do you believe the companies statement? Was sending diet products with their orders a bad idea period (no matter who got it at what size?). Have you shopped with Forever 21 recently? Was their anything in your online order? Talk to us in the comment section.

