A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert & More Set To Perform At Rolling Loud NYC

Rolling Loud will be making its way to NYC for the first time ever since its inception this year. The festival announced via its Instagram account a very stacked lineup that should please all Hip-Hop fans.

Headlining the upcoming music festival will be Travis Scott, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Wu-Tang Clan, and Lil Uzi Vert. Joining them will be NYC Hip-Hop acts Fabolous, DMX, Fat Joe, Young M.A. as well as current rising stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Juice WRLD and many more October 12 and 13. Interestingly Kodak Black is also a part of this lineup, he was arrested before his set at the Miami edition of the famous festival.

The news of the lineup also comes on the heels of A$AP Rocky still being locked up in Sweden for issuing a fade to man aborad who refused to stop following him. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West asked their homie Donald Trump to lobby for the rapper’s release. It would seem he only made matters worse with his call to the Swedish Prime Minister.

Tickets for Rolling Loud NYC, which will be held at Citi Field located in Queens go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can expect to look forward to paying from $19.99 for general admission, $24.99 for general admission plus, and $29.99 for both variations of VIP tickets.

We strongly urge you to act fast when tickets go on sale if you don’t want to end up paying above retail. These tickets will move quickly.

