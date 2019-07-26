Lil Nas X Sued For Alleged Song Theft

PLAINTIFF CLAIMS LIL NAS X WAS BEING GREEDY AND MALICIOUS WHEN RELASING SONG

The Music Force LLC, a California music publisher, is suing Lil Nas X for $25 million. He allegedly stole from a 1982 Bobby Caldwell song by the name of “Carry On”, also the name of Lil Nas X’s song.

The Music Force LLC also sued Sony Music, Lil Nas X’s record label, for reportedly not properly vetting the 20-year-old’s music. The plaintiff believes Sony Music didn’t vet the song properly because they felt it was “far more important” to preserve a chance to generate revenue from his career.

The plaintiff is seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages and at least $15 million in punitive damages.

Written By: Incognito Posted July 25, 2019

