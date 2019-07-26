Bernie Sanders Talks Donald Trump, A$AP Rocky & Cardi B on Jimmy Kimmel Live

When Bernie Sanders threw his hat in the Presidential race back in 2015 he had all kinds of momentum and support going up against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Primaries, but ultimately Hillary ended up winning the nomination and we all know how that ended up working out in the 2016 Presidential election.

4 years later Bernie is once again in the race for the White House, but this time around he’s got some stiff competition for the Democratic nominee including Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren. With that being the case his momentum isn’t what it was his first go-round which has led to some suspect Trumpian moments during his campaign. Looking to get back in the good graces of the Resistance, the Vermont senator appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the Donald Trump’s divisive ways, “not doing much” to help A$AP Rocky get out of Sweden prison, and of course, Cardi B.

“We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country… That’s the truth. She comes from a humble background and she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country. I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”

As for what he’s doing to help A$AP Rocky get out of Swedish prison? “Not much for the moment.”

Geez, even Cheeto Jesus fronted like he gave a damn. Least Bernie can’t be accused of lying his ass off a la Trump.

Check out the interview below and let us know who you’ll be backing Bernie Sanders or someone else for 2020.

