Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott “Tempo,” Kevin Gates “Facts” & More | Daily Visuals 7.26.19

Lizzo is probably the only thickity-thick woman in the rap game who has no problem whatsoever flaunting her curves in two-piece outfits that would make most women with her physical degree uncomfortable (props, ma).

Needless to say in her Missy Elliott visual for “Tempo” she demonstrates as much as she shakes, twerks and bounces to the beat in a parking lot before Missy joins in on the fun draped in one of her signature jumpsuits.

Back in the trap Kevin Gates lays up with snakes before taking to the streets to whip it in a tire poppin’ drop-top whip in his clip to “Facts.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vic Mena, 93PUNX and Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

LIZZO FT MISSY ELLIOTT – “TEMPO”

KEVIN GATES – “FACTS”

VIC MENSA, 93PUNX & TRAVIS BARKER – “3 YEARS SOBER”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “EL DIABLO”

JUNGLEPU**Y – “TRADER JOE”

TEDDY FT. ILOVEMAKONNEN – “SHOT ME IN THE DARK”

NF – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

CAROLINAS PRESSURE – “SEE ME”

