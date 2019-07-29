CLOSE
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff

Mary J. Blige just booked another role on the small screen. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has been casted to star in the Power spin-off Power Book II: Ghost, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Series creator Courtney Kemp revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour that Blige has been added to the Power family. Blige, who is a big fan of the STARZ series, is ecstatic about joining the cast.

“I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts,” Blige said Friday (July 26.) “I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Kemp added that the spin-off will not just focus on Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, despite the show’s title. Kemp said the show will “continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters,” not revealing who else’s story we can expect to be told.

Blige is very booked and busy when it comes to her burgeoning television career. The R&B vet is currently starring on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, which has been renewed for a second season, and VH1’s third season of Scream. The Grammy award winner also signed a television deal with Lionsgate where she will create content and produce series through her new production company, Blue Butterfly Productions.

“They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking,” the New York native said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

