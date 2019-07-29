CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

OHIO: Boy Dies After 9 Story Fall From Florida Condo

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attend to a fire in a block of flats on Hatton Road, Alperton.

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

Sad news. A 3yr old Ohio boy dies after falling 9 stories from a Florida condominium balcony. The tragic accident happened over the weekend in Panama City Beach.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attend to a fire in a block of flats on Hatton Road, Alperton.

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

WJHG reports that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday. Panama City Beach Police Department officials tell WJHG that the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio.

We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this precious child.

OHIO: Boy Dies After 9 Story Fall From Florida Condo was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close