A PETITION TO MOVE HALLOWEEN HAS GONE VIRAL

There is a brand new petition that wants to move Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of October! It seems like most people are supporting it because it has received thousands of signatures so far.

According to WomensHealth.com, the Halloween & Costume Association (HCA) is asking for a “safer, stress-free Halloween” in a Change.org petition that is asking President Donald Trump to move Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October.

So far it has over 71,000 signatures out of the 75,000 signature goal.

The petition argues that if the holiday falls on a weekday, kids often end up trick-or-treating in the dark, and often alone– and this contributes to “3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

What do you think? Should Halloween be moved to the weekend every year?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted July 29, 2019

