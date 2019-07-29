Great News for Papi Ortiz fans. The former Boston Red Sox star has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, nearly seven weeks after he was shot in the back at a bar in his home city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to reports, Ortiz has undergone three surgeries. The Red Sox announced over the weekend that the 43-year-old had been released, and said they’ll be an update on his condition this week. Dominican police have said Ortiz was mistaken for another man sitting near him at the bar when he was shot on June 9th.

We are still praying for a full recovery.

DAVID ‘PAPI’ ORTIZ OUT OF HOSPITAL was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted July 29, 2019

