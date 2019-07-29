Columbus City Educators Plan Protest At City Hall Today!

Columbus City Schools teachers plan to march outside of city hall this afternoon! The march will occur as contract negotiations continue with the school board. The march will begin before the city council’s scheduled meeting.

Last month, the nearly 4,000 Columbus Education Association teachers authorized a 10-day notice, in the event they go on strike.

CEA leadership is in the process of trying to obtain a new contract for the city’s teachers, which would include higher pay and more benefits. The teachers are also encouraging district leaders to reduce class sizes. Reduced class sizes prove to be beneficial for both teachers and students.

The CEA’s current contract expires Aug. 18, just one day before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The board has previously approved a letter of agreement with Huffmaster Crisis Response, a Michigan-based company, that will provide a pre-strike contingency planning service. The company has provided assistance in Ohio back in 2014 during the Reynoldsburg City Schools teachers’ strike.

Source: NBC4i

