Cardi B Is Asking Voters To Step Up This Election

CARDI SAYS STOP PAYING ATTENTION TO TRUMP AND PAY ATTENTION TO THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Cardi B is no stranger to speaking he mind especially about our present President. Cardi says when there are incidents of police brutality Obama would talk to the people and show concern. However, she says “[Trump], I know he sees it and he don’t give not one shit. So, I feel like police brutality is going to keep on going ’til he’s president.” Glad she took the time on tour to speak out on police brutality which continues to take place…