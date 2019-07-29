Jay-Z is taking his talents to the film world! He will be producing, ”The Harder They Fall” a film that will tell the story of a man named Nat Love who discovers his parents’ murderer is scheduled to be released from prison; he then seeks revenge with the help of his former gang members. The film was initially presented to companies back in 2016. The cast previously included Michael K. Williams, Erykah Badu, Rosario Dawson, Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, and more. The film is now in the hands of streaming giant Netflix, and there is currently no word on whether the company will move forward with the original casting.