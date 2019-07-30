Young Money CEO Cortez Bryant Talks Lil Wayne’s American Eagle Deal

Now that Lil Wayne is no longer under the thumb of Cash Money Records the Hollygrove MC has his sights on his business. Tunechi’s longtime manager details his newest move in an in-depth interview.

Vibe recently conducted a Q&A with Cortez Bryant where he discussed Weezy’s newest partnership; a Young Money x American Eagle collaboration. While co-branding with the Pittsburgh based company took many of TuneChi’s fans by surprise, the executive maintains that doing the unexpected aligns perfectly with the YM vision.

“I’ve always seen American Eagle growing up and at the mall. In my opinion, as far as where we’re from, it represented a certain demographic. I kind of looked at their strategy and what their brand is about, you know I did my research” he revealed. “We just don’t hit these partnerships because the bag is right. I had to do my research on what their brand stands for and where they were trying to go. All their ideas aligned with what we were trying to do with our brand. So we came together and it was a natural fit.”

This is not the first time Wayne has played in the fashion game. His first venture TRUKFIT, a sly acronym for “The Reason U Kill For It,” has since fizzled and “Tez” admits the timing of the launch wasn’t in their favor. “TRUKFIT was like a Sean John, like a Rocawear, that was our version of streetwear. We added in Macy’s and all that. But a weird trend happened were a lot of the kids started getting into the merch game and online sales and that’s why we kind of put TRUKFIT on the back burner,” he explained.

The Young Money x American Eagle collection will be available starting August 10. This drop will feature Young Money graphics, new denim washes for men and new curvy fits for women.

