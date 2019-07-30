CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Grabs a Marriage License with Kennth Petty!

Yesssssss Im sure the Barbs are happy to see their Queen getting ready to tie the knot. Its no secret that Minaj has been wanting to get married and have a baby. She began dating her bae, Kenneth Petty, about a year ago, they also shared a romance since they were teens. Who better to understand you, than someone who has known you your whole life.

According to TMZ Nicki Minaj, and Kenneth Petty were spotted at a courthouse in LA getting their marriage license. Im sure we an expect a huge announcement from the queen sometime soon.

Fans believe that she has been throwing hints at them with captions, like the one above.

