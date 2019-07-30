Man…poor Taraji. Apparently, the “Empire” star has been the victim of identity theft!

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police charged 29-year-old Alicia Newby with a felony count of continuing a financial crime enterprise as a result of breaking into the Oscar nominee’s email and stealing her identification.

It was Taraji’s manager who noticed the fraud of $4,000 and canceled the transactions that were in Taraji’s name but were being shipped to an address on the city’s south side.

It’s unknown how the two knew each other and if any other Empire stars have fallen victim to her game, the Tribune noted.

Newby, who is also 6-months pregnant with her seventh child, has been accused of having multiple victims racking fraudulent charges of more than $12,000. Authorities also began to look at her after she got into a fight with a mail carrier who refused to deliver the packages to her home due to suspicion of fraud.

Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report https://t.co/Msgr2tCRBD pic.twitter.com/R0KIPyZlE1 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 30, 2019

But it wasn’t until last Saturday, after she stole a bag at a pawn shop and the mail carrier identified her in surveillance video, was she finally arrested.

In court with Newby crying in front of the judge, her lawyer claimed that his client suffered from bipolar disorder. The judge must have felt generous that day, releasing Newby on $10,000 bail. She will be back in court on August 8.

Taraji has yet to make a public statement about the incident.

RELATED NEWS:

How Taraji P. Henson Relates To ‘Best Of Enemies’ Character: You Always Feel Like You’re Fighting For Equality

Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums

The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of Identity Theft

What In The Identity Theft? Chicago Woman Accused Of Posing As Taraji P. Henson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com