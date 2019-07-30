LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The Mess Going Down In La La Land

With Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta officially coming to a close last night, it’s time to head to the west coast. The Hollywood cast of ratchets are back, and for season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood we got some new cast members to throw in the mix.

Returning to bring the drama for the reality show’s sixth season is A1, Lyrica, Lil Fizz, Apryl Jones, Apple Watts, Ray J, Princess Love, Paris Phillips, and Love & Hip Hop all-star K.Michelle.

The trailer picks up with the Millenium Tour and the tension we didn’t get to see. Minus Omarion and Raz B, Lil Fizz and Boog are excited that B2K is but Fizz knows it can all fall apart at any second. We quickly learn that Marques Houston has joined the cast when J Boog mentions that fans want Immature to join the tour. That seems to be a forgone conclusion because of the fact can’t get the financial details together.

There is also that issue of Fizz and Omarion’s baby mother Apryl Jones possibly shacking up and smashing much to the dismay of Fizz’s baby mama Moniece Slaughter. So the whole B2K dynamic looks like it’s just going to be one big mess the entire season.

A1 is the joke of the internet right now because of a ridiculous hairdo, is going through it with his wife, Lyrica.

Apparently, the songwriter cheated on his wife with a new cast member by the name of Summer Bunni. If that name sounds familiar, she was one of the girls Offset was trying to set up a struggle threesome with. New to Love & Hip Hop shenanigans is YoYo who is trying to resurrect her Hip-Hop career and mentor younger artist, why she thought joining this cast was a good idea is beyond us.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are trying to find ways to bring the spice back into the bedroom. Princess goes full Fifty Shades of Grey on her husband, maybe they should just make a sex tape honestly. The married couple is also going through it while frantically trying to find their missing dog. K.Michelle is back, and we are following her “drama” with her surrogate who will be helping her achieve her maternal of dreams of having twins.

We also meet a new white cast member Mickey Munday who is trying to make his mark in Black dominated industry. While sticking out of sore thumb because of his skin color, we also learn he is dating model Slick Woods.

Other cast members on deck include:

Zell Swag, Jason Lee, Brittany B., Misster Ray, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Pam Bentley and Tricia Ana.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood premieres Monday, August 5, you can watch the super trailer below and get an idea at what to expect from season 6.

—

Photo: VH1

#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The Mess Going Down In La La Land was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted July 30, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: