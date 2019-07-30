‘Mogul’ Returns To Spotify With Combat Jack Tribute Episode

The 2017 passing of Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé left a massive hole in the realm of Hip-Hop podcasts, and the game lost one of its brightest stars and valued insiders as a result. In an upcoming tribute episode of the Mogul podcast, the series will honor Combat Jack for his contributions to the culture.

Complex exclusively reports:

In an exclusive clip Complex is sharing today, hear Reggie reflect on losing his biggest client, JAY-Z. As he explains, JAY-Z and Dame Dash signed a distribution deal with Freeze Records and Priority Records to release his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Dame wanted him and Hov to get a gross share of the royalties.

“We didn’t get those terms,” he says. “You know, it’s a small label with somebody taking a chance on them, you can’t really negotiate that. And then when JAY-Z’s first album Reasonable Doubt became a success, I got left holding a bag. I got blamed for the deal.”

The second season of Mogul returns on July 31. Here an exclusive clip from Gimlet below with Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins carrying the hosting honors.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted July 30, 2019

