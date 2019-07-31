The Banks: Final Details On The New Music Venue Revealed

The new music venue on the banks has been revealed and is on the way.

Final details of the Banks’ new music venue were revealed Tuesday.

The project includes an indoor venue that will seat 4,500 and an outdoor venue that will accommodate 8,000.

The outdoor venue will be a seasonal stage with no seats that will face the river so the sound won’t project into downtown.

The developer says the project should be built by October 2020 and the venues will host about 160 events a year.

