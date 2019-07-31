Newark: Hepatitis A Confirmed at Little Caesar’s Location

You may want to hold off on those pizza parties for a little while. Health officials have confirmed a Hepatitis A case at local Little Caesars location in Newark, Ohio.

According to MyFox28Columbus, Licking County Health Department said they confirmed a case with an employee at the Newark location and closed on Tuesday to conduct extensive cleaning and repairs to the facility.

The health department said they will be offering Hepatitis vaccinations to all employees as a precaution.

