The 19 yr old rapper is set to be released from jail 15 days ahead of time. A judge has agreed to allow NBA Youngboy to go home, he will remain on house arrest, and will not be allowed to perform while he’s erasing a GPS Ankle Monitor.

He was serving time while an investigation was underway involving a shooting that took place May 12, 2019 in Florida, one person was left dead, and two others were injured. There was no one else in his camp charged.