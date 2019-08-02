Kings Island Offering FREE Admission! See If You Qualify!

Kings Island is offering free admission in August for health care workers, first responders, and teachers as part of the parks Community Appreciation Days. But of course, there are special days and ways to prove your profession. Read below for details.

Teachers: August 2-4th is your free admission days. Bring a school employee ID or a valid teaching license with a photo ID to enjoy free admission.

First Responders: August 9-11th is your free admission days. This includes safety personnel, fire, and police officers. According to ABC6, qualifying occupations include: “Fire, police and safety personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand-writing examiners, intelligence analysts, and investigative assistants.” Government-only IDs will not be accepted. Valid Police or fire IDs accepted as proper identification. Also accepted are fire and police badges along with photo ID. All ID must reference specific police or fire duty.

Healthcare professionals: August 16-18th is your free admission days. According to ABC6 this includes the following occupations, “include surgeons, physicians, therapists, nurses, certified nursing assistants, pharmacists, optometrists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dietitians and nutritionists, speech-language pathologists, family practitioners, phlebotomists, veterinary technologists, cardiovascular technologists, anesthesiologists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, obstetricians, pediatricians, nurse’s aides, medical aides and more.” Bring a valid healthcare ID for free admission.

source ABC6onyourside

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted August 2, 2019

