Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In The Polls After Detroit Debate

During the first Democratic debate, Sen. Kamala Harris went viral for holding Joe Biden accountable for comments about segregationists and his policy on bussing. Now, the tables have turned and Harris took a blow in the polls.

According to the Morning Consult poll, Harris went from 13 to 10 percentage points, the only top eight candidates to drop. Sanders, Booker, Buttigeg, Booker, O’Rourke and Yang all remained the same. Warren went from 13 to 15 percent. Biden went from 31 to 32 percent.

Harris’ drop could be due to the attack by Tulsi Gabbard.

The Congresswoman from Hawaii said, “Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

She continued, “She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

Harris tried to defend herself but Gabbard continued, “The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so.”

Biden got pummeled as well, especially by Cory Booker.

When Biden tried to distance himself from Obama’s immigration policies, Booker went in, “You can’t have it both ways. You invoke President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not. And the second thing that this really irks me because I heard the vice president say that if you got a PhD., you can come right into this country. Well that’s playing into what the republicans want, to pit some immigrants against other immigrants.”

He also said, “Some are from shithole countries and some are from worthy countries. We need to reform this whole immigration system and begin to be the country that says everyone has worth and dignity and this should be a country that honors for everyone. ”

Nonetheless, that hasn’t shaken Biden in the polls.

