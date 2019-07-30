(AllHipHop News) Fans of DaBaby are quickly learning that staying in the crowd at one of his shows is a good idea.

Anyone who gets too close to the rapper during a performance seems to end up with serious injuries.

Some guy in Des Moines, Iowa learned this lesson earlier in the week.

DaBaby was a headlining act at the Val Air Ballroom when a one-sided fight broke out between the rapper’s security and an unnamed male.

So far, DaBaby has not commented on the disturbance and no police reports have been filed.

Back in June, a rapper named Don Trag sued DaBaby after he was beaten into a coma because he approached and asked him for an autograph.

DaBaby also beat a murder rap in March, after a judge ruled he acted in self-defense during a shootout in a Walmart in North Carolina.

check out the video here

DaBaby’s Bodyguards Have No Chill As They Brutalize Another Fan was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted July 30, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: