The Guy Who Was Beat Up By A$AP Rocky Has Violent Rap Sheet

(AllHipHop News) The guy accused of assaulting A$AP Rocky was no angel before he became infamous for getting beat up by a world-renowned rapper.

Mustafa Jafari caused a world of problems for A$AP and his crew on June 30, after the rapper was forced to defend himself from the convicted criminal’s aggressive behavior.

Jafari has a violent rap sheet, which includes an assault beating a man in the head in 2016 on the streets of Stockholm and getting caught with drugs as well.

A Swedish court spared Jafari from any prison time and sentenced him to 20 hours of community service and a small fine.

Jafari’s aggression and prior convictions made no difference to the judge overseeing A$AP’s case in Sweden and declined to press charges against the 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky was formally charged with assaulting Mustafa Jafari and could face up to 2-years in prison.

Posted July 29, 2019

