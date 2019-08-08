Jermaine Dupri Has Some Words For Lil Nas X

After Lil Nas X beat Mariah Carey’s record for having the longest-running record in history, the young rapper was playfully passed the torch by Carey herself. She posted on Instagram: “Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!” she wrote. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!” However, despite this congratulation on Wednesday morning, Jermaine Dupri found himself “defending” Mariah Carey’s legacy while at the same time leaving 20-year-old breakout star Lil Nas X out of the mix. On August 7th he tweeted this….“No!! You can’t sit with us,” he wrote. “go sit over there and based on the stats and this chart, @mariahcarey is the greatest songwriter in history.”

Jermaine Dupri @jermainedupri No!! You can’t sit with us,go sit over there and based on the stats and this chart @mariahcarey is the greatest song writer in history 1,157 Twitter Ads info and privacy 457 people are talking about this