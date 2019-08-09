Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Hot Girl Summer”, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Tag Along

Megan Thee Stallion finally lets loose her highly-anticipated anthem, “Hot Girl Summer.” As expected, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign tag along for what the Houston rapper hopes will be a (late) summer bop.

Hotties I kno I said my song “HOTGIRL SUMMER “ would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 8/9 ! I promise it’s sooo worth the wait 🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 1, 2019

Ty Dolla $ign holds down the hook as Meg and Nicki drop verses that cover their exploits with the opposite sex. Apparently, being boo’d up or engaged are not deterrents to a hot girl summer.

Cook on. Listen to Meg Thee Stallion’s Juicy J-prodcued “Hot Girl Summer” below.

