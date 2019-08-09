CLOSE
TOP 10 REALITY STARS OF ALL TIME LIST

'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening

With everyone talking about the top rappers and Singers of all time, TV producer Carlos King decided to come up with a list of the top reality TV stars of all time. King has produced shows like “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and “Hollywood Divas.

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Check out the list below:

10. Evelyn Lozada

9. Tamar Braxton

8. Kenya Moore

7. Kim Kardashian

6. Joseline Hernandez

HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala

5. Omarosa

4. Bethenny Frankel

3. NeNe Leakes

2. Tami Roman

1. Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Celebrity Big Brother - Contestants Enter The House

What do you think of this list??

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

