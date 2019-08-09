Rumors are running rampant throughout the beyhive. Queen Bey’s fans are convinced that she is pregnant. Beyonce fueled the rumors when she posted a pic on her IG page with a purse strategically covering her stomach. Take a look at it and tell us what you think.

The comment section is hilarious! A fan commented, “Beyonce is pregnant. I feel it in my spirit.” One man wrote, “I’ve knocked up a lot of women in my life so trust me when I say Bey is pre-ga-nant.”

Another wrote, “”We’ve been saying muva is pregnant.. she’s been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty… simba (King) (son) .. the lions curled up like a fetus. There’s so much more but remember we said it.

What do you think?

The Beyhive Says Beyonce is Pregnant! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted August 9, 2019

