TRIED IT: The Kaolin Clay In This Whipped Facial Mask Will Purge Your Pores While Leaving Your Skin Moisturized And Protected

Clay is an active ingredient in a lot of cult beauty products. Clay helps to pull impurities out of your pores and can minimize oily skin. There seems to be clay masks in almost every color: blue, green, white, and more. However, by far, pink clay masks are my favorite. It’s officially been a year since I’ve been foundation free, making my skincare routine of the utmost importance to me. I try to do masks at least 2-3 times a week, utilizing different ones for different purposes.

I was gifted the Urban Hydration Pink Clay Whipped Mud Facial Mask ($9.99, urbanhydration.com) and I use this mask about every other week to help keep my skin looking flawless and excess oil at bay.

This mask contains kaolin clay which is great if you have normal skin. I have “normal” skin and sometimes it’s hard to find products that cater to me. The packaging does call out “great for sensitive skin”, which it is because Kaolin clay absorbs oil and toxins from your skin but doesn’t do it too harshly. When applying the mask, after a few minutes, I can feel a slight tingle. It’s working! I’ve been using this mask for about three months and I’ve noticed each time I use it my skin seems brighter and has a natural looking glow. It makes my skin feel really clean and healthy. You want to keep it on for about 15-20 minutes, this allows the oil from your skin to absorb into the mask. Kaolin clay is known to be one of the gentler clay formulas, the silica-based formula also contains trace minerals to help nourish your skin.

The Urban Hydration formula also contains beeswax and Vitamin E. If you are acne prone, this mask will also be a game changer for you. Beeswax has anti-inflammatory properties and will help soothe any popped pimples (don’t pop your pimples) or acne that is healing. It also creates a thin layer between your skin without clogging your pores, but protecting your skin from the elements. It also promotes cell reconstruction, so paired with exfoliating, it’s great for cell turnover. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect your skin from free radicals and reduce the damage from UV rays.

I love that this mask is pre-mixed. I had tried another “rose” clay mask but they wanted me to add water and I know it’s just one small step; however, after a long day at work, sometimes I just want to be able to slap something on. The formula feels rich, thick and luxurious. For under $10.00, it feels like a mini-spa treatment for your face. The jar gives you about 8-10 uses. You can probably get more, but I’m a bit heavy handed.

Lastly, another thing I love about this product is it’s year-round-use. It’s great in summer to help fight sun damage and clogged pores but also great in winter when your skin needs a little boost of moisture. This brand is created by a Black woman who also donates 1 gallon of water for every product you buy. I love beauty with a mission. This is definitely a product that will be a mainstay in my beauty cabinet!

Have you tried a pink clay mask? What about Urban Hydration’s formula? Sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off The Cuts In Her Hair For Some Summer Inspo

TRIED IT: Get An ‘Air Brushed’ Makeup Effect With This Easy To Use Product

TRIED IT: Once You Try This Super Balm You Will Never Go Back To A Regular Daily Cleanser

TRIED IT: The Kaolin Clay In This Whipped Facial Mask Will Purge Your Pores While Leaving Your Skin Moisturized And Protected was originally published on hellobeautiful.com