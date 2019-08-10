Nipsey Hussle Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine on ‘Port of Miami 2’

Rick Ross’ highly anticipated Port of Miami 2 is finally here, and the project comes with a slew of high profile features. One of the most notable is from the late Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically murdered back in March.

Nip didn’t hold any punches when it comes to how he felt about the now incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine. He rapped “Can’t name a fake n—a that was not exposed / Y’all n—as surprised that Tekashi told?”

So, what do you think? Fair or foul? Check out the track here and note your reaction by clicking on one of the emojis.

Written By: Matty Willz Posted August 10, 2019

