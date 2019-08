According to Bossip a man “became upset” because he told his daughter to save him a slice of pizza. Well after he didn’t get his pizza, the girl said the man splashed water in her face, slapped her “a couple of times” and put his hands on her neck and “choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself.”

Written By: DJ EZ Posted August 11, 2019

