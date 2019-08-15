Ohio’s top ranked guard commits to play basketball at Ohio State

Garfield Heights High School junior guard Meechie Johnson still has two years left of high school basketball but he wasted no time of making his next move known.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound combo guard from Cleveland picked Ohio State before other Big Ten powerhouses like Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin could get to him.

“I am staying home and it is a great feeling,” Johnson told 247Sports. “Coach Ryan Pedon and Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the entire staff are great people, and they made me feel at home every time I went to Ohio State. I just knew it was the right place for me.

Johnson, who is rehabing a knee injury that cost him this summer, added that he was please the Buckeyes were willing to stick by him regardless of the time table to return to 100%.

This 2021 class that Holtmann has started to build should be very exciting once they get on campus in two years.

