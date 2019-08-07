(AllHipHop News) According to reports, City Girls member Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee was the victim of a shooting in Miami. She was leaving a recording studio on Tuesday morning when gunfire rang out at her Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Yung Miami took to Instagram to address her fans. The pregnant rapper wrote, “Thank you to everyone that reached out to me! I’m OKAY LOVE YALL .” The 26-year-old entertainer was not injured during the incident. Miami-Dade police are searching for suspects.

Yung Miami Provides An Update To Her Fans Following Shooting In Miami was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 7, 2019

