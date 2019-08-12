NYPD Commander Won’t Be Charged For Threatening To Shoot 50 CENT “On Sight”

Today, news has surfaced reporting that NYPD commanding officer Emanuel Gonzalez will not be charged after it was confirmed that he made the statement. The NYPD commanding officer told a room full of cops to shoot rapper 50 Cent on sight during a roll call. While Gonzalez said it was a joke, the statement was investigated by Internal Affairs. Internal Affairs are saying that they couldn’t prove any intent or malice behind the statement, so detectives closed the case.

50 Cent went on IG to share his thoughts about the incident. He recently deleted the post, but this is what he posted:

“I knew they were not going to do anything about this, so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for whatever. You know the vibes.”