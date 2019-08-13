Really, Girl? Donna Brazile Says ‘Trump Has Nothing To Do’ With Mass Shootings

Donna Brazile is now over at Fox News and it appears she has been indoctrinated by the propaganda network. She is dismissing Trump’s racist rhetoric by saying he has “nothing” to do with the mass shootings.

While on Fox News Radio this weekend, Brazile said, “This conversation about race and racism, domestic terrorism, white supremacy, white nationalism, it is that I am profoundly saddened as an American. The reason why is to point fingers and the plate is so-called blame game.”

She continued, “President Trump had nothing to do with the maniac, and I’m being gracious here, the maniac who shot up a Walmart store. He had nothing to do with the person who shot up you know the bar in Dayton. This is unbecoming of a country. The President of United States you know should not be blamed for you know these individual killers. But what we have to hold each other responsible for is our tone. We all have to set a tone.”

Sounds like Brazile does’t understand the impact of Trump’s tone. In addition, people in El Paso, Texas disagree with her.

Michelle Grady was at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas when she was shot three times by a 21-year-old white supremacist who wrote a manifesto that included one-liners that could have come directly from Trump. She has survived but her Pastor Michael Grady, who has been in ministry for 50 years, spoke on SiriusXM’s Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show.”

When asked for his thoughts on Trump coming to El Paso, he said, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.”

Also, while on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated.”

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated." —@RepEscobar pic.twitter.com/QH0rEPIeGc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

The El Paso shooting was reportedly the result of a young white man’s anger over the number of Hispanics in the U.S. That much was made clear in an apparent manifesto written by that shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man who wrote that he was decidedly against “race mixing” and supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

