(AllHipHop News) Rapper NBA Youngboy may be sitting in prison for a few more months, but that has not stopped the rapper for doing something positive.

The incarcerated rapper hosted his 4th Annual Back to School Drive in Baton Rouge over the weekend, which was held to support local school children.

NBA Youngboy’s team gave out school clothes, backpacks, various supplies and more.

The rapper even called in to speak to his fans during the event.

NBA Youngboy is finishing up a 90-day sentence in jail, for violating the terms of his probation after he posted some threats after a deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in Miami.

After he is discharged, the rapper will be confined to his home for the next 14 months, and must also have a GPS monitor around his ankle at all times.

NBA Youngboy Hosts Back To School Drive From Jail was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 13, 2019

