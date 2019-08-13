Win a Ticket to the Celebrate One Brunch for Moms

Hey Columbus Moms, listen up. CelebrateOne and Radio One want to celebrate you! That’s right, we are honoring moms with a special brunch on us. If you have a child between 0 to 1 year old, join the ladies of Radio One for a special celebration on August 18 from 11 am. to 1 p.m. You must register to get the full details! WE will select several lucky moms and you can have brunch on us! Enter below for your chance to win!

