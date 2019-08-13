Cyntoia Brown Marries Christian Rapper J. Long

Cyntoia Brown used some of her first days of freedom marrying the love of her life. The 31-year-old tied the knot with Christian rapper J. Long and plans to reveal how the couple fell in love in her upcoming book, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System. Long, born Jamie Long, served a prison sentence before becoming a Christian. He was imprisoned back in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas. The couple were prohibited from conjugal visits during Brown’s stint behind bars, and it’s not clear exactly how long after she was released they were married. In 2006 Brown was sentenced to life in prison at 16 after being convicted of murdering a real estate agent who allegedly paid her for sex in 2004. She was freed last week after serving 15 years at the Tennessee Prison for Women. Cyntoia Brown’s book is slated for an October 15 release. Congratulations to them!

