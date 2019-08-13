Damian Lillard Talks New LP ‘Big D.O.L.L.A.’, Hoops & More

Damian Lillard owns the distinction of perhaps being the best rapper to ever play in the NBA, and it appears he takes the craft as seriously as he does commanding the Portland Trail Blazers. In a new interview, the player also known as the artist Dame D.O.L.L.A. talked up his latest album, Big D.O.L.L.A., hoops, and more.

You’ve been pretty consistent with your music releases, dropping full albums every few years. It’s amazing to me that you’re able to balance that with being in the NBA and your responsibilities as a Trail Blazer. Where do you find your inspiration to make new music? Is it on the court or off the court?

It’s off the court. I just think the experience of being a NBA player just contributes to how I am able to stay creative as an artist. The constant travel, the constant media attention. The environments that I am always in — whether it’s awards or parties. I’m always somewhere where it’s worth noting, like it’s a situation that’s worth holding on to, where the everyday person doesn’t have access to.

I can share it in a way where I come from the different side. I come from the neighborhood. I wasn’t a child star. I wasn’t a big-time recruit. People didn’t even know me in college until literally I got drafted, that’s when people learned about me. I can tell it from a different point of view.

Posted August 13, 2019

