Megan Thee Stallion Is Obsessed With This Affordable Eyeliner

Hot Girl Summer is in full effect and we have no one else to thank but the one and only Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper is known for her unapologetic lyrics, fierce style and epic beauty looks.

Much like her rap persona, Megan loves to take risks with her makeup looks. From cut creases to smoky eyes and everything in between, the beauty chameleon always shows up and shows out with a face beat to the Gods. While she loves to play with color, there is one beauty product that she can’t live without, the Sephora Collection Long Lasting Eyeliner ($12.00, sephora.com).

According to Essence, the “Realer” rapper is absolutely obsessed with black eyeliner.

“Baby let me tell you, I love Sephora brand liquid eyeliner, Fenty foundation, and Fenty highlight,” she tells the mag as she jokingly modeled the highlight. “We love Fenty. We love you RiRi!”

Can we blame her? Every makeup lover knows that nothing pulls together a beat face like eyeliner. Whether your rocking a wing or keeping it simple with a quick lining across your upper waterline, this staple product can take any look to the next level.

It is easy to see why our “Hot Girl” leader can’t get enough of the Sephora brand black eyeliner. Equipped with a high precision ultra-fine brush, this eyeliner provides a professional application with each use. Made with a rich black formula, makeup lovers can create a simple everyday makeup looks or take things up a notch with a dramatic eye look.

Best of all, this liner retails for a cool $12.00! Talk about a sweet deal! We love that this liner stays true to its claim of long-lasting wear. It dries down matte and doesn’t smudge so you’ll be picture perfect all day long. Did we mention that it’s super easy to apply? So, if you usually have trouble applying eyeliner, this product will become your new best friend.

So, if you’ve been yearning to switch up your makeup looks, you can take a page out of Megan’s book. The beauty loves to blend various shades together for an eye-catching look, so don’t be afraid to play with color. Just make sure that you complete your look with a sharp wing and a fluffy set of lashes for a Megan-approved face beat!

Have you ever tried the Sephora Collection Long Lasting Eyeliner? Pick up Meg’s favorite eyeliner right here at Sephora!

DON’T MISS:

EYE Don’t Slay: 7 Eyeliner Struggles We All Face

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Jackie Aina Launches An Eyeshadow Palette With Anastasia Beverly Hills For Dark Skin Girls

Megan Thee Stallion Is Obsessed With This Affordable Eyeliner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com