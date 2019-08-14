King Combs ft. Yung Miami, AZChike & Tee Grizzley “Surf,” Quality Control ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby “Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.19

Seems like Diddy’s son done learned a thing or two from the Hip-Hop icon. Namely, how to turn up at a party.

In his visuals for “Surf,” King Combs invites Yung Miami, Tee Grizzley and AZChike to his a bikini party where twerking is a must if you wanna get noticed by the cameraman and the pool itself is largely ignored. Kinda surprised no one actually surfed in this video but it is what it is.

Back on the streets Quality Control, Lil Baby and DaBaby get caught up with the wrong people a la Scarface in the bloody clip to “Baby.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including more work from King Combs featuring Kai Ca$h and 03 Greedo, Yung Gleesh, and more.

KING COMBS FT. YUNG MIAMI, AZCHIKE & TEE GRIZZLEY – “SURF”

QUALITY CONTROL, LIL BABY & DABABY – “BABY”

KING COMBS FT. KAI CA$H AND 03 GREEDO – “THE WEST”

O.T. GENASIS FT. G-EAZY, RICH THE KID & E-40 – “BAE REMIX”

PAGE KENNEDY FT. FRED THE GODSON & ELZHI – “ASSASSINS”

YUNG GLEESH – “THEY THINK”

Written By: O Posted August 13, 2019

