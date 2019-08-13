Wendys Has Good News!

By popular demand Wendy’s decided to bring back one of it’s all time favorite menu items, the spicy chicken nugget. The 2017 discontinuation of the nuggets had fans of the fast-food favorite asking, “Where’s the poultry?”

As of Monday, the spicy nuggets are back! This time Wendy’s is doing some major giveback to the people who supported the push to bring them back! The popular food chain announced they’re giving away two million of them for free.

The seemingly specific number is a tribute to the two million people who helped bring the item back onto the menu.

Wendy’s promised in May it would resume selling spicy chicken nuggets if two million people liked a tweet suggesting their return. Fans followed through and made the dream come true.

To get the free spicy nuggets, you must order through Doordash and use the code SPICY-NUGGS at checkout.

The deal lasts through Aug. 18 or as long as supplies last.

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 13, 2019

