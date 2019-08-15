Ohio Woman Is Missing From Group Home

Cincinnati let us pray that a woman named Kathryn Tucker she went missing from a Roselawn group home.

An alert has been issued for a woman who has been missing from her Roselawn group home for ten days.

Kathryn Tucker, 20, was last seen at the home on Newbedford Avenue on August 4. Staff members there believe she is in poor mental health.

Tucker gets around by walking or taking the bus.

She’s 5’5″ and 200 pounds. Police don’t know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 352-3040.

