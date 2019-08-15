CLOSE
7-foot Crocodile Found in Ohio Creek!!

Whoa! A 7-foot crocodile was discovered in a creek right here in Ohio!! The massive croc was spotted in Preble County on Wednesday (August 14th) according to the Sheriff’s Department. Need proof?

According to NBC4i.com, the reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian. Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene and neutralized the crocodile.

 

