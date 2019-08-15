Whoa! A 7-foot crocodile was discovered in a creek right here in Ohio!! The massive croc was spotted in Preble County on Wednesday (August 14th) according to the Sheriff’s Department. Need proof?
Take a look at the video below:
According to NBC4i.com, the reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian. Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene and neutralized the crocodile.
The Latest:
- Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’
- #BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover
- Realness: Ricky On FX’s ‘Pose’ Smashes Expectations On How Black Men Walk, Talk & Show Love
- Instagram says new hoax post is fake, so don’t share it
- Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie
- News Anchor Jerry Revish to retire in November
- Cleveland officer accused of kidnaping and urinating on 12-year-old girl
- Why do Men and Women Send Nudes?
- 10TV News Jerry Revish Announces Retirement In November
- Big Rich Town: Lala Anthony, Joseph Sikora & Lela Loren Talk Paying 50 Cent, ‘Power’ Final Season & More
7-foot Crocodile Found in Ohio Creek!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com