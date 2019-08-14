We’ve seen a lot of female rappers come and go, but none of them have remained as consistent as Trina.

Since hitting the scene in the late 90’s and proclaiming that she’s the baddest chick, the queen of Miami has only gotten badder and finer with time. We usually only get to see the sweet, kind side of Trina. But over the years, we’ve seen that ish could turn up at any minute if you cross her.

Earlier this week, some drama kicked off between the rap vet and her faux friend Nicki Minaj. Trina’s head of A&R at Rockstar records called out the Barb for not promoting the collab she did with Trina entitled “BAPS”, and for not being supportive of the Miami queen. The A&R went as far as to call Nicki a “manipulator”

In an angry post on IG, he wrote:

“I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet. This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt.”

All the drama stems from Nicki promoting her ‘”Hot Girl Summer” song with Megan The Stallion ten times more than she did the “BAPS” record.

You know what I been seeing the fake love.. @NICKIMINAJ u dead ass wrong for not shooting a video with @TRINArockstarr but u shot a video with @theestallion so quick. That's bs. Trina been supporting u forever — BOSS (@ashanti_is_1) August 12, 2019

But in true Trina form, she addressed the matter as calmly as possible on Tuesday, by posting a video letting fans know that she’ll be clearing all this ish up on Instagram live, tonight!

She may be kind and sweet when she chooses to be, but hit the flip to check out proof that Trina is not the one to want smoke with. Stay woke.

Want Smoke? These Videos Prove Why Trina Is Not To Be F***** With was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted August 14, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: